Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 412.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Elastic stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

