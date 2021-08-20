Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Dynamics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLOW opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $832.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

