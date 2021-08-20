Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

