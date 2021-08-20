Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $959,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 296.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

