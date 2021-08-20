Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 410 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.99. 1,813,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.