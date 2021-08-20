Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 352,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.