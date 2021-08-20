PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.