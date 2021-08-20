Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $150.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE PLD opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

