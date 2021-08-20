PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.