Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Buys 20,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 20,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,651,952.86.

Shares of Prosper Gold stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.53, a current ratio of 37.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$29.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

Get Prosper Gold alerts:

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.