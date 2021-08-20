Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Buys 20,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 20,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,651,952.86.
Shares of Prosper Gold stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.53, a current ratio of 37.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$29.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65.
About Prosper Gold
