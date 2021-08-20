PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 18,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

