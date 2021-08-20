PTON Market Capitalization Tops $478,935.10 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $478,935.10 and $161.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

