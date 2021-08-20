PumaPay Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $693,826.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

