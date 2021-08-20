PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $48.87

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.87, but opened at $46.72. PureTech Health shares last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,336.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

