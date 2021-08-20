Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

PHPYF stock remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,755. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

