Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

