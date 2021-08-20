Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Reduced by Wedbush

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

