Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Boosted by B. Riley

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

