Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $14,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,301 shares of company stock worth $25,015,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

