Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for XOMA Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for XOMA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XOMA. Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05. XOMA has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.