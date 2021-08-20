Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $166,636.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 106,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.