Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.00.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$247.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$233.95. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$249.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

