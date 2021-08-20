Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised by Analyst

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for monday.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $349.08 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.79.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,316,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

