Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,777 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.