Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increased by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.