Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

NYSE LOW opened at $202.59 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

