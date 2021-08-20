Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD opened at $322.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

