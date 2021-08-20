Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Simon Property Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

