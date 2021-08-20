QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCRH opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

