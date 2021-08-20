Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Update

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,702. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $765.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.