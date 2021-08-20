Quant (QNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $53.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $190.34 or 0.00386236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.28 or 0.00923867 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

