Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 million and a P/E ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.