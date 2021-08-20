Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $29.07 million and $7.06 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,937,022 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

