Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.37 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

