R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,680.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

NYSE RRD opened at $4.87 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $3,971,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 381,262 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

