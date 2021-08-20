Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.11

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 10364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

