Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.11

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 10364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.
The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.
In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
