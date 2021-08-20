Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $32.71

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $31.92. Radware shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Radware alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.