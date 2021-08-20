Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Down to $44.42

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $37.05. Rafael shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Rafael alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $702.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rafael by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rafael by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.