Ragnarok Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $7,910.62 and approximately $233.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

