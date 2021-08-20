Rahul G. Patel Sells 7,291 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $17,425.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

