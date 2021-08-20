Raiden Network Token Price Up 23.2% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $37.17 million and $6.93 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.24 or 0.00535018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

