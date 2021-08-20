Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

RAIFY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.11. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

