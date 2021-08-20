Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Director Buys $990,360.00 in Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

