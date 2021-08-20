Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Up 24.5% in July

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

