Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 866,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

