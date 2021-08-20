Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading 8% Higher

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.20. 3,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 210,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

