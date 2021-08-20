Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 197,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

