Rathbone Brothers plc Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

