Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $253,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $19,197,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.