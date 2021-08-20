Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 853.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 68,886 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

